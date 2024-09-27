Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.11.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $243.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $3,298,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

