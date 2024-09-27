United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $940.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $940.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URI. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $687.46.

URI stock opened at $803.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $826.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

