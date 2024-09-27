Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) CFO Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UONEK opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.57. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
