Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) CFO Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEKGet Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UONEK opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.57. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Urban One by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 893,185 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

