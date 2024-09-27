Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) CFO Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Urban One Price Performance

UONEK opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.57. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Urban One by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 893,185 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.