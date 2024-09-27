Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 81.5% in September

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.07. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $154.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

