Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 81.5% in September

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTWV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.07. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $154.13.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
