Ventum Financial Analysts Give Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) a C$4.00 Price Target

Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

