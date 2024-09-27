Vera Therapeutics’ (VERA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VERA. Evercore ISI raised Vera Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,750. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.