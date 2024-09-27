VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 4,336.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDL stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.2557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

