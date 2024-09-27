Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $138.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VKTX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

