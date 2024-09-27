Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $48.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.