Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $99.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Vistra Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. Vistra has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

