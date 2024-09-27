Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $137.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $118.38 and last traded at $114.99. 3,578,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,687,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.40.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.
The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
