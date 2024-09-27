Vladimir Galkin Sells 258,483 Shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Stock

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $1,879,171.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Vladimir Galkin bought 200,792 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,823,191.36.

On Thursday, September 19th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 297,443 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $2,650,217.13.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 9.5 %

Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 128.67% and a negative net margin of 513.65%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

