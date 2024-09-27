Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Volkswagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

