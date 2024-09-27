WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Update

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 769.2% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of WLGS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.