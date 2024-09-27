WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Update

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, an increase of 769.2% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of WLGS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.
WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WANG & LEE GROUP
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.