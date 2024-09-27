Wedbush Trims Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price to $27.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of PPBI opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.38%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

