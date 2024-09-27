Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.26 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Insider Activity at Wilhelmina International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $125,453 over the last 90 days. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.