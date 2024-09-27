WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

