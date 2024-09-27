WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Maree Isaacs Sells 31,086 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$131.78 ($90.26), for a total value of A$4,096,513.08 ($2,805,830.88).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.07%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

