Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of WS stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 103,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. Worthington Steel has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.