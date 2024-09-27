WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,076.9% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.02.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
