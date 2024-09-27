WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,076.9% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WUXAY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.