Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
YNGFF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
About Yangzijiang Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yangzijiang Financial
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.