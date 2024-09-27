Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

YNGFF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

