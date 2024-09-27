Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,064,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.