Zacks Research Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 463,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,809,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,708,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

