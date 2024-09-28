Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Accenture updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 12.550-12.910 EPS.
Accenture Stock Down 1.7 %
ACN opened at $349.70 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Accenture Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.
Insider Activity at Accenture
Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Accenture from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.64.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
