Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $370.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $376.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.64.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $349.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

