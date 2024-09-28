ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 70.7% in September

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ADMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

