ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 70.7% in September

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of ADMT opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
