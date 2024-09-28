Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.