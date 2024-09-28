Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,149 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,823 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

