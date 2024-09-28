Almacenes Éxito S.A. (EXTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXTO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Almacenes Éxito has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

