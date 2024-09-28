Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCS opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

