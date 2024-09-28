Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.11, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $1,145,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,810,704.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,860 shares of company stock worth $3,621,825 in the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

