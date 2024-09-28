Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Buys C$27,240.00 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32.

Altus Group Stock Down 1.1 %

AIF stock opened at C$54.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$59.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.72.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.6875773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.33.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

