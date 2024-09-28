AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.29.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KP Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.1% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $172.06 on Monday. AMETEK has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

