Analysts Issue Forecasts for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Banc of California by 146.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.