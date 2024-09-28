Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $113.95

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,635 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.