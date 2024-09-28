Analyzing Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $11.42 billion 1.74 $1.03 billion $8.52 19.55 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 1 6 17 0 2.67 Xiabuxiabu Catering Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Darden Restaurants and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $179.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.11% 49.46% 9.39% Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Xiabuxiabu Catering Management on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The company also offers catering services; and sells condiment products and other goods. In addition, it engages in the slaughtering, processing, cold storage, and sale of raw materials; and construction business. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ying Qi Investments Limited.

