Analyzing Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -20.45% N/A -30.16% Gilat Satellite Networks 6.80% 8.23% 5.49%

Volatility & Risk

Inseego has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $195.50 million 1.06 -$46.19 million ($4.12) -4.25 Gilat Satellite Networks $292.25 million 1.00 $23.50 million $0.41 12.50

This table compares Inseego and Gilat Satellite Networks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inseego and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inseego currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.85%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Inseego.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Inseego on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems. It also offers fixed wireless access solutions, including indoor, outdoor, and industrial routers and gateways. In addition, the company provides Inseego Connect solution for device management; and 5G SD EDGE solution for secure networking enabling corporate managed mobile remote workforce. Further, it offers SaaS solutions, including telematic and asset tracking solution that provides live maps and data to improve driver safety and performance; Inseego Subscribe, a wireless subscriber management solution for carrier’s management of their government and complex enterprise customer subscriptions. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services. The company also develops, manufactures, and supplies products and solutions for mission-critical defense and broadcast satellite communications systems, advanced on-the-move and on-the-pause satellite communications equipment, systems, and solutions, including airborne, ground-mobile satellite systems and solutions; and provides terrestrial, including fiber optic and wireless network, and satellite network construction and operation services. In addition, it provides turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services; connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to communication service providers, satellite operators, Mobile Network Operators, and system integrators that use satellite communications to serve enterprise, social inclusion solutions, government and residential users, and defense and homeland security organizations, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

