Analyzing SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) and Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST)

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) and Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SEEK and Asset Entities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEEK N/A N/A N/A Asset Entities -1,574.65% -207.47% -191.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEEK and Asset Entities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEEK N/A N/A N/A $1.14 30.85 Asset Entities $358,798.00 12.33 -$4.93 million ($1.90) -0.77

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SEEK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asset Entities. Asset Entities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are held by institutional investors. 60.3% of Asset Entities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SEEK and Asset Entities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEEK 0 0 0 0 N/A Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SEEK beats Asset Entities on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks. It also owns and manages seek, JobsDB, JobStreet, catho, and occmundial platforms. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of investments in the human capital management industry. SEEK Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

