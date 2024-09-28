ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in September

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $292.39 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $203.20 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.88.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $3.7122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

