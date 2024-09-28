Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) & Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Head to Head Review

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics -1,012.37% -56.38% -46.35% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -34.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aprea Therapeutics and Unicycive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Risk and Volatility

Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 463.64%. Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 1,129.61%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Unicycive Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics $580,000.00 25.75 -$14.29 million ($3.32) -0.83 Unicycive Therapeutics $680,000.00 57.84 -$30.54 million ($1.19) -0.35

Aprea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unicycive Therapeutics. Aprea Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicycive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Aprea Therapeutics on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing ATRN-1051 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

