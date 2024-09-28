ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.18.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 117,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $9,298,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,812,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

