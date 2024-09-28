Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 9,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
