Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 9,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Announces Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Articles

