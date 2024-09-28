Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.75.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $244.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $190,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

