ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

ATN International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 369.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 369.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ATN International has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.39 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATNI. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

