ATS Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stifel Canada upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.41 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

ATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ATS opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.17. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ATS by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ATS by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATS by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

