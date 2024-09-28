Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock remained flat at $21.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 497. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

