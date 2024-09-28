AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 on October 15th

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 121.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $225.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $236.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.12.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

