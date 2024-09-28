AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 503,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,770,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,658,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.