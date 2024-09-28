AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

