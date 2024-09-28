Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,573,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 90,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.